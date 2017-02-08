Commuter chaos: rush-hour train evacuated after electrical fire alert

A commuter train has been evacuated and several people injured amid chaotic scenes after an electrical fire broke out when a workman's drill overheated.

Police, firefighters and four ambulance crews were called to Dalston Kingsland, east London after smoke from the fire forced people off the train.

Video from the scene showed people standing alongside the tracks and along the platform at the London Overground station and Robert K, who posted the clip, said smoke was causing "chaos".

The cause of the fire was a faulty drill, according to the London Fire Brigade

"Firefighters extinguished the battery and placed it in a bucket of sand," the fire brigade said.

Duncan Cross, deputy director of London Overground, said the drill "was being carried to work by a customer at Dalston Kingsland".