Trump: 'Bad high school student' could understand travel ban

US President Donald Trump said that even a "bad high school student" would understand his "simple" travel ban executive order.

Speaking to the Major County Sheriffs' Association and the Major Cities Chiefs Association at their winter conference in Washington DC, he said the legislation was "correct, but not politically correct".

A panel of judges at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is currently assessing whether the ban is constitutional.

Trump defended the measure and described adding it was written beautifully" and complied with US statute.

"You could be a lawyer or you don't have to be a lawyer," he said. "If you were a good student in high school or a bad student in high school, you could understand this."

"It's really incredible to me that we have a court case that is going on so long," he added.