Free childcare reforms: More than half of councils unsure

More than half of councils are unsure if they will have enough childcare available by September when free hours are doubled, a survey suggests.

Under major reforms, three and four-year-olds in England will be entitled to 30 free hours of care a week during term time.

But a new poll of local authorities in England, conducted by the Family and Childcare trust, found uncertainty about the impact of the change.

Around 54% of those questioned said they did not know if they would have enough childcare available, while a further 13% said there would not be enough.

A third said that there would be sufficient places.

More than two thirds (67%) said they thought some childcare providers in their area will not offer the entitlement to 30 free hours of care.

More than half (56%) thought that the change would mean more families were able to work in ways that meet their needs.