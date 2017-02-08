- ITV Report
Free childcare reforms: More than half of councils unsure
More than half of councils are unsure if they will have enough childcare available by September when free hours are doubled, a survey suggests.
Under major reforms, three and four-year-olds in England will be entitled to 30 free hours of care a week during term time.
But a new poll of local authorities in England, conducted by the Family and Childcare trust, found uncertainty about the impact of the change.
Around 54% of those questioned said they did not know if they would have enough childcare available, while a further 13% said there would not be enough.
A third said that there would be sufficient places.
More than two thirds (67%) said they thought some childcare providers in their area will not offer the entitlement to 30 free hours of care.
More than half (56%) thought that the change would mean more families were able to work in ways that meet their needs.
And there were questions over whether the move would lead to increased costs, outside of the free hours available.
More than half (56%) did not know if there would be increased costs for three and four-year-olds, while 63% were unsure if it would lead to higher costs for children aged two and under.
More than a third (37%) said it would increase costs for three and four-year-olds and 23% said it would do so for younger children.
The report says: "Until the policy has been introduced in full, it is difficult to predict how many settings this will apply to.
"Despite this uncertainty, the majority of respondents believe that the 30 hour entitlement will enable more families to access childcare which meets their needs."