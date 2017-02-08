Fugitive who glassed man with champagne flute jailed

A fugitive who glassed a businessman in the neck with a broken champagne flute has been jailed for seven-and-a-half-years.

John Mullen, 50, almost killed Neil Parsons when he narrowly missed his carotid artery by millimetres in the stabbing.

Mr Parsons was left needing 167 stitches and lost six and a half pints of blood in the attack at a lobster festival in County Durham.

Mullen pleaded guilty to wounding with intent at Teesside Crown Court.

The victim runs a portable toilet business and was working at the event at the Hardwick Hall Hotel in April 2012 with his son, who witnessed the attack.

Mullen fled the country and flew to Abu Dhabi, then to Bangkok.

He was arrested in February last year when he arrived in Sofia, Bulgaria, after almost four years on the run.

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Inspector Neil Jones, Durham Police, said the result was "excellent" as the case had lasted five years.

"It was a really serious and cowardly attack and I've spoken to the victim who is really pleased," he said.

"It sends out the message that if you commit serious crime we will not let matters lie and we will track you down."

The attack took place after Mr Parsons stepped in when a man was headbutted in reception and up to 20 people became involved in a scuffle.

Mullen, a friend of one of the men brawling, wrongly thought Mr Parsons was an associate of the man his friend was fighting.

Mr Parsons was badly hurt and helped away from the scene by his son Adam, who called an ambulance.

He was in intensive care at the James Cook University Hospital, Middlesbrough, for a week.

In 2014 three men were sentenced for their part in the fighting.