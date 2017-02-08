Government social care fund 'failing to ease pressure on NHS or save money'

Expectations the fund would result in savings of £511m in its first year were never realised Credit: PA

A government plan to treat more people in the community has failed to free up hospital beds or save money, a report by the National Audit Office has warned. The NAO said the Department of Health and NHS England were both over-optimistic about what the Better Care Fund for England could achieve, with planned savings of £511m in the first year of fund never realised. Although the fund - which was set up with £5.3 billion of NHS and local authority funding in 2015 - has joined up health and social care, it has not led to the expected reduction in hospital workload. In fact, hospital admissions have increased. According to the report: "Local areas planned to reduce emergency admissions by 106,000, saving £171 million. However, in 2015/16, the number of emergency admissions increased by 87,000 compared with 2014/15, costing a total of £311 million more than planned."

The number of delayed transfer cases - cases where people are healthy enough to leave hospital, but remain because of a lack of suitable community care - also rose. Local authorities had estimated that using the fund they would reduce delayed transfers of care cases by 293,000, but instead the number increased by 185,000, "costing a total of £146 million more than planned", the report said. The NHS is suffering from to record-high numbers of delayed transfer cases, while councils, which arrange and pay for some of the care, are also under pressure due to budget cuts. The report also found that nearly £2 billion set aside to help integrate services had actually been used to plug deficits at NHS trusts.