'Hiddleswift': Actor Tom Hiddleston denies relationship with 'amazing' Taylor Swift was fake

Actor Tom Hiddleston has opened up about his brief relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, denying claims it was a fake union.

The star of The Night Manager and American Swift dated for three months last summer, with their relationship widely publicised.

One particular incident gained particular notoriety, when Hiddleston was pictured wearing a vest top that said "I (heart) T.S".

He told GQ Magazine the shirt was "a joke" and was worn to cover a wound on his back.

Swift, 27, and Hiddleston began dating shortly after her romance with Scottish DJ Calvin Harris ended in June last year.