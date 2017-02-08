High street banks' fees higher than payday loans

Borrowers needing as little as £100 could be charged up to £156 more by their bank than it would cost at a payday lender, it has been revealed.

Which? compared the cost of borrowing £100 for 30 days using an unauthorised bank overdraft.

It found some banks charge more than seven times the maximum £24 charge on a payday loan.

Customers who need £100 could end up paying as much as £180 in fees at their bank if they borrowed the money across two monthly billing periods, according to the findings.

Which? found that NatWest could charge £180 to borrow for 30 days over two billing periods - a difference of £156 compared with a payday loan costing £24.

Customers using Lloyds or Santander could be charged £160 to borrow across two billing periods, £136 more than a £24 payday loan, Which? found.

NatWest said in a statement: "We encourage all of our customers to contact us if they are going to enter unarranged overdraft, regardless of the amount or the length of time.

"We offer a number of alternative solutions, such as putting an arranged overdraft in place, where the costs are considerably less.

"Customers are not charged if their unarranged borrowing is £10 or less, and our act now alert service alerts the customer of upcoming unarranged borrowing to allow them time to transfer money to avoid unarranged overdraft fees."