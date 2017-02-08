Jeremy Corbyn claims 'sweetheart deal' was made to Tory council to abandon tax referendum

Prime Minister Theresa May faced accusations that the Government arranged a "sweetheart deal" with a Tory-led council to stop a referendum over council tax.

Surrey County Council abandoned a referendum about plans to raise council tax by 15% in response to a shortfall in funding for social care on Tuesday.

At Prime Minister's Questions, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn suggested the decision was taken after the council was offered a "special deal" by ministerial employees.

He referred to text messages he had seen between Surrey council leader David Hodge "intended for somebody called Nick" who works for ministers in the Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG).

The texts by Mr Hodge referred to "killing off" the "R" which Corbyn said stood for "referendum".

He asked: "How much did the Government offer Surrey County Council to 'kill this off' and is the same sweetheart deal available to every local authority facing the social care crisis?"

But the Prime Minister brushed off the claims as "alternative facts".