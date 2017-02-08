- ITV Report
Madonna shares first snap of newly adopted twin daughters
Pop star Madonna has introduced the newest members of her family with a sweet snap of her holding hands with a pair of Malawian twins she has just adopted.
The 58-year-old singer posted the image of her with her two new daughters on Instagram along with a message saying she was "overjoyed that they are now part of our family".
She added: "I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time.
"Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!"
The adoption of the twin sisters, pictured in matching polka dot dresses a they walked with their new mum through the middle of a field, marks the third time Madonna has gone through the adoption process in Malawi.
Previously the singer also adopted son David Banda in 2006, and daughter Mercy James in 2009, from the African country.
She also has a son, Rocco, from her marriage to British director Guy Ritchie, and a daughter Lourdes from a previous relationship.