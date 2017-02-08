Madonna shares first snap of newly adopted twin daughters

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Pop star Madonna has introduced the newest members of her family with a sweet snap of her holding hands with a pair of Malawian twins she has just adopted.

The 58-year-old singer posted the image of her with her two new daughters on Instagram along with a message saying she was "overjoyed that they are now part of our family".

She added: "I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time.

"Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!"