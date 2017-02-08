- ITV Report
Mourners gather for funeral of women's cricket pioneer Rachael Heyhoe Flint
Mourners have gathered for the funeral in Wolverhampton of Rachael Heyhoe Flint, the former England cricket captain and pioneer the women's game.
Family and cricketing colleagues packed into St Peter's Church.
Ahead of the service, a small crowd gathered outside the football ground of the Wolverhampton Wanderers to pay their tribute as the cricketing legend's hearse passed by.
The Wolverhampton native, who died last month aged 77, had been vice-president of the club.
But she was most famous for her role as a trailblazer of women's cricket.
Over the course of a near 20-year career Heyhoe Flint represented England 45 times at Test matches and was captain for the England team that won the 1973 world cup.
After her retirement from the game she became television's first female commentator and she was one of the first women to be admitted to the prestigious Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which owns Lord's.
The club members only agreed to admitted women in 1998.
She was awarded an MBE in 1972 and an OBE in 2008.