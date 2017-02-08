Mourners gather for funeral of women's cricket pioneer Rachael Heyhoe Flint

Mourners have gathered for the funeral in Wolverhampton of Rachael Heyhoe Flint, the former England cricket captain and pioneer the women's game.

Family and cricketing colleagues packed into St Peter's Church.

Ahead of the service, a small crowd gathered outside the football ground of the Wolverhampton Wanderers to pay their tribute as the cricketing legend's hearse passed by.

The Wolverhampton native, who died last month aged 77, had been vice-president of the club.

But she was most famous for her role as a trailblazer of women's cricket.

Over the course of a near 20-year career Heyhoe Flint represented England 45 times at Test matches and was captain for the England team that won the 1973 world cup.