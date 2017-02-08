- ITV Report
Government urged to reveal post-Brexit immigration plans
The Labour party has called on the Government to clarify its plans for immigration after Brexit as it urged ministers to prioritise the economy in negotiations.
The Opposition seeks to amend proposals to put five key objectives at the heart of the Government's negotiation strategy.
These include maintaining a strong and stable economy, and continuing tariff-free trading arrangements with the European Union.
Labour's amendment, new clause two, also calls for a focus on cooperation in science and research, workers rights, and peace in Northern Ireland during the divorce deal.
"Our approach is to put the economy and jobs of the British people first and to get the right trading relationship with the EU," said shadow Brexit minister Paul Blomfield.
He has said his party backed the reasonable management of migration through the application of fair rules.
Referring to immigration, Mr Blomfield added: "The only real way of substantially reducing numbers is...to crash the economy, and it may be that will be the effect of the Government's negotiations.
"But assuming that is not their plan, they now need to come clean with the British people...on this red line - what is their plan?"
Mr Blomfield said his party backed the reasonable management of migration through the application of fair rules, but added that concerns on immigration had been "relentlessly" talked up during the Referendum campaign.