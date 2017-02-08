Government urged to reveal post-Brexit immigration plans

The Labour party has called on the Government to clarify its plans for immigration after Brexit as it urged ministers to prioritise the economy in negotiations.

The Opposition seeks to amend proposals to put five key objectives at the heart of the Government's negotiation strategy.

These include maintaining a strong and stable economy, and continuing tariff-free trading arrangements with the European Union.

Labour's amendment, new clause two, also calls for a focus on cooperation in science and research, workers rights, and peace in Northern Ireland during the divorce deal.