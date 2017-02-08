- ITV Report
Labour revolt expected as MPs vote on key Brexit Bill to trigger Article 50
A Labour revolt is expected as MPs vote to give Theresa May the power to trigger Article 50.
Jeremy Corbyn will impose a three-line whip on the vote obliging MPs to back the triggering of Article 50.
He faces a possible revolt as 47 pro-Remain Labour MPs defied the leadership to oppose the European Union Bill at the second reading.
Last week, three members of the shadow cabinet resigned to oppose the Bill: shadow environment secretary Rachael Maskell, shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens and shadow equalities minister Dawn Butler, while 10 junior shadow ministers and three whips also voted against it.
Mr Corbyn's move could spark further resignations in the party, such as that of high-profile shadow cabinet minister Clive Lewis.
Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott, a close ally of Mr Corbyn, infuriated many Labour colleagues when she missed last week's vote because she said she had a migraine.
MPs are expected to debate the Bill for up to seven hours, with a final vote predicted at 8pm on Wednesday.
Attempts for parliament to have a decisive say over Brexit's final terms were defeated by the government late Tuesday evening even though seven Conservative MPs defied their party whip.