Labour revolt expected as MPs vote on key Brexit Bill to trigger Article 50

A Labour revolt is expected as MPs vote to give Theresa May the power to trigger Article 50.

Jeremy Corbyn will impose a three-line whip on the vote obliging MPs to back the triggering of Article 50.

He faces a possible revolt as 47 pro-Remain Labour MPs defied the leadership to oppose the European Union Bill at the second reading.

Last week, three members of the shadow cabinet resigned to oppose the Bill: shadow environment secretary Rachael Maskell, shadow Welsh secretary Jo Stevens and shadow equalities minister Dawn Butler, while 10 junior shadow ministers and three whips also voted against it.