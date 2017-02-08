Nine-year-old becomes first recognised transgender member of Boy Scouts of America

A nine-year-old has become the first transgender Cub Scout to be officially recognised by the Boy Scouts of America - just one week after it announced it would be accepting children who identified as being of the opposite sex to when they were born.

Joe Maldonado, from New Jersey, was welcomed into the Maplewood chapter of the organisation on Tuesday night, his mother confirmed.

Mum Kristie described Joe as "glowing" when he put on his uniform and said she cried with happiness that her son had been accepted.

She said: "Once he got that uniform on, he was glowing. It was just beautiful."

"This is fun. I'm so proud," the boy said during the Tuesday night meeting, local newspaper The Record reported.