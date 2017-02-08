Battlestar Galactica star Richard Hatch dies aged 71

Sci-fi star Richard Hatch has died aged 71.

The US actor, known for playing Captain Apollo in the original Battlestar Galactica TV series, had been battling pancreatic cancer.

Hatch also played Tom Zarek in the 2003 remake of the series.

A statement released by his family said that he "died peacefully with his family and friends at his side" in Los Angeles.

The statement continued: "In spite of significant roles in other series and motion pictures over the following decades, his connection with the original Battlestar as well as the remake, created an international following among science fiction fans.

"While continuing his acting career Richard was a popular figure at Comic Book conventions, science fiction forums and even hosted his own cruise ship events."