Rolf Harris cleared of three sex offences in second trial

Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris, 86, has been cleared of three sex offences and the jury has been discharged on the other counts.

It took the jury at Southwark Crown Court just over 26 hours to find Harris not guilty of three of the seven alleged assaults said to have taken place over four decades.

Lasting just under a week, it was the 86-year-old's second trial at the London court.

Harris is currently in jail following a 2014 trial which saw him convicted of 12 sex offences against four female victims, one aged as young as seven or eight.

Harris' defence lawyers argued the jury in the first trial "got it wrong" and the "media frenzy had made him vulnerable to people making accusations against him".