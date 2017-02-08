Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny found guilty of embezzlement

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been found guilty in the retrial of a 2013 fraud case, derailing his plan to run for president next year.

In a webcast hearing, Judge Alexei Vtyurin said Mr Navalny was guilty of embezzling timber worth about £400,000.

An earlier guilty verdict was overturned by the European Court of Human Rights, which ruled Mr Navalny had been denied the right to a fair trial.

The judge in the new trial has to yet to deliver a sentence.

Mr Navalny was the driving force between behind massive anti-government protests in 2011 and 2012.

He had announced plans to run for office in December and had begun to raise funds.