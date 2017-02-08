'Shift work and physically demanding jobs linked to lowered fertility'

Shift work and physically demanding jobs are linked to lowered fertility among women, a new study suggests.

Researchers examined the ovarian reserve - the number of remaining eggs - and the levels of follicle stimulating hormone in 473 women at a fertility clinic.

Women with physically demanding jobs had a lower reserve of eggs than those whose work did not regularly require heavy lifting.

And among women going through IVF, those with physically demanding jobs had a lower total reserve of eggs and fewer mature eggs.

The differences were even greater among women working either evening, night or rotating shift patterns.

These women had fewer mature eggs than those working normal working hours.

But they cautioned that the findings were drawn from a sample of women attending a fertility clinic, so may not apply to those trying to conceive naturally.

Their study, published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine, examined women attending one fertility clinic.

Among 313 of the women who had completed at least one cycle of IVF, the researchers also examined the number of mature eggs capable of developing into a healthy embryo.