- ITV Report
-
'Shift work and physically demanding jobs linked to lowered fertility'
Shift work and physically demanding jobs are linked to lowered fertility among women, a new study suggests.
Researchers examined the ovarian reserve - the number of remaining eggs - and the levels of follicle stimulating hormone in 473 women at a fertility clinic.
Women with physically demanding jobs had a lower reserve of eggs than those whose work did not regularly require heavy lifting.
And among women going through IVF, those with physically demanding jobs had a lower total reserve of eggs and fewer mature eggs.
The differences were even greater among women working either evening, night or rotating shift patterns.
These women had fewer mature eggs than those working normal working hours.
But they cautioned that the findings were drawn from a sample of women attending a fertility clinic, so may not apply to those trying to conceive naturally.
Their study, published in the journal Occupational and Environmental Medicine, examined women attending one fertility clinic.
Among 313 of the women who had completed at least one cycle of IVF, the researchers also examined the number of mature eggs capable of developing into a healthy embryo.
Nine in 10 worked normal office hours and 22% said their jobs were moderately to very physically demanding and 40% of women reported lifting or moving heavy objects at work.
The authors caution that the study is observational, so no firm conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect.
Professor Adam Balen, chairman of the British Fertility Society, said: "In this interesting study, an association has been shown between physically demanding jobs and lower potential fertility.
"It is difficult to hypothesise a mechanism by which a physically demanding job may have a negative effect on ovarian reserve, as the number of eggs (oocytes) is determined at birth and lost progressively throughout life, with smoking having been shown to be the main toxin that significantly diminishes ovarian reserve.
"It is important to note that there was no difference in smoking status between the groups.
"I wonder therefore if there may have been maternal influences on the women studied that could have affected their ovarian reserve at birth, for example maternal smoking and nutrition, which might then have some bearing on the future reproductive health of their daughters."