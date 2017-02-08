Steptoe And Son writer Alan Simpson dies

Alan Simpson, the writer of iconic shows including Hancock's Half Hour and Steptoe And Son, has died at the age of 87.

Famous for his writing partnership with Ray Galton, Mr Simpson had fought "a long battle with lung disease", his manager has said.

Galton and Simpson met at Milford Sanatorium when they were both diagnosed with tuberculosis as teenagers.

Galton and his family said "there are no words" to express their sense of loss at the passing of "Ray's partner and family friend over the last 70 years".

The comedy-writing duo wrote scripts for iconic stars including Tony Hancock, Frankie Howerd, Peter Sellers, Leonard Rossiter, Arthur Lowe and Les Dawson.