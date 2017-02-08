Syria rejects Amnesty report on mass hangings at Damascus jail as part of 'smear campaign'

The Syrian government has rejected as "totally untrue" a report that said thousands of people had been tortured and hanged in a prison near Damascus.

Syria's justice ministry said the allegations in the Amnesty International report were part of a smear campaign and had been carried by "misleading and inciting" media outlets.

The ministry's statement was published by Syria's state-run news agency on Wednesday, a day after the report came out.

Amnesty said as many as 13,000 people, mainly civilians, had been slaughtered over five years at Saydnaya prison, often following trials lasting only minutes.

It referred to the killings as a "calculated campaign of extrajudicial execution".

But Syria's justice ministry said the report's allegations were "baseless" because executions in Syria follow due process and various stages of litigation.