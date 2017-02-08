Tara Palmer-Tomkinson dies aged 45

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has died at the age of 45.

It comes just months after the former I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant revealed she was being treated for a brain tumour.

She was reportedly found dead at her London home at 1.40pm on Wednesday by police, and her godfather the Prince of Wales and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall were among the first to pay tribute to her saying they were "deeply saddened and our thoughts are so much with the family".