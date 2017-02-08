- ITV Report
Tara Palmer-Tomkinson dies aged 45
Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has died at the age of 45.
It comes just months after the former I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant revealed she was being treated for a brain tumour.
She was reportedly found dead at her London home at 1.40pm on Wednesday by police, and her godfather the Prince of Wales and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall were among the first to pay tribute to her saying they were "deeply saddened and our thoughts are so much with the family".
Police confirmed they were called by London Ambulance Service to an address South London where a woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.
The socialite and reality TV star had revealed she was being treated for a non-malignant growth in her pituitary gland in November as she opened up about her battle dealing with her diagnosis.
She told the Daily Mail: "I went to the doctors to talk about my latest blood test results when I got back from skiing in January. I said: 'What does this mean? Can you translate it?' And the doctor said: 'As I suspected, you have a brain tumour'.
"I got terribly frightened. I started thinking 'I'm going to die, I'm going to die. I've only got a couple of weeks to live.' Stuff like that."
Tributes were paid to the star on Twitter following the news of her death, with Piers Morgan describing Ms Palmer-Tomkinson as a "fun, feisty woman".