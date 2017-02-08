Tories plot to oust Bercow as Speaker over Trump attack

I have stumbled across an explosive question that James Duddridge, the Tory MP for Rochford and Southend East, was hoping to put to the prime minister today.

Will my right honourable friend therefore give me the assurance that the government will not interfere and will give minsters a free vote in any vote of no confidence in the Speaker?

There is a good tradition of the government not interfering in House matters.

In an unconscious act of self-preservation, the speaker John Bercow did not call James Duddridge to put his question - because had he done so the ensuing uproar in the Commons would have been deafening.

The point is that Bercow has lost the confidence of the vast majority of Tory MPs, because of his statement that the US president Donald Trumpshould not be invited to address MPs and Lords in parliament when he makes his state visit later this year.

What Duddridge's question shows is that plans are well advanced for the Commons to hold a vote of no confidence in Bercow.

"Manoeuvres are well advanced to get Bercow out" said a senior MP.

Many MPs believe Bercow would have to stand down as Speaker if such a debate were granted - and even before any vote of no confidence by MPs.

The reason he would have to stand down, they say, is that the mere existence of a debate would undermine the authority of his office, because it would show he had lost the confidence of much of the House.

"Things are moving fast" said one MP. "He could be gone this week".