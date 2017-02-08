Tories plot to oust Bercow as Speaker over Trump attack
I have stumbled across an explosive question that James Duddridge, the Tory MP for Rochford and Southend East, was hoping to put to the prime minister today.
It reads as follows:
In an unconscious act of self-preservation, the speaker John Bercow did not call James Duddridge to put his question - because had he done so the ensuing uproar in the Commons would have been deafening.
The point is that Bercow has lost the confidence of the vast majority of Tory MPs, because of his statement that the US president Donald Trumpshould not be invited to address MPs and Lords in parliament when he makes his state visit later this year.
What Duddridge's question shows is that plans are well advanced for the Commons to hold a vote of no confidence in Bercow.
"Manoeuvres are well advanced to get Bercow out" said a senior MP.
Many MPs believe Bercow would have to stand down as Speaker if such a debate were granted - and even before any vote of no confidence by MPs.
The reason he would have to stand down, they say, is that the mere existence of a debate would undermine the authority of his office, because it would show he had lost the confidence of much of the House.
"Things are moving fast" said one MP. "He could be gone this week".
Bercow is the most controversial Speaker of modern times.
His remarks earlier this week - that Trump should not speak in Parliament because "our opposition to racism and to sexism...are hugely important considerations in the House of Commons" - were seen by Tories as a breach of his obligation to be politically impartial at all times.
By contrast, Labour applauded his stand against the US president.
Duddridge wanted to press the prime minister to allow ministers to vote with their consciences because those on the government payroll might have been expected to abstain on such a vote.
If it came to a vote and ministers were obliged to abstain, then the Speaker would probably survive a formal vote of no confidence as a result of being supported by the opposition.
But those who want Bercow out hope - as I said - that he would jump before being pushed.