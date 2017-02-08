Trump travel ban: Court questions if it is anti-Muslim

Donald Trump's travel ban faced its toughest test yet as a panel of appeals court judges questioned if it was anti-Muslim.

A lawyer for the government was probed for an hour on whether there is evidence that people from the seven countries posed a danger.

On the opposite side, an attorney representing Minnesota and Washington states, which are challenging the ban, was also questioned rigorously.

Judge Richard Clifton asked if a Seattle judge's suspension of Trump's policy was "overbroad".

The panel said at the end of the session it would issue a ruling as soon as possible.