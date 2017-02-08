Tunisian police accused of 'cowardice' during Sousse attack

Tunisian police and security teams have been accused of "cowardice" during the Sousse attack which left 38 people, including 30 Britons, dead.

The inquest into the deaths of the Britons at the Royal Courts of Justice was told lives would have been saved if not for a "deliberate and unjustifiable" delay by Tunisian law enforcement units to intervene.

Those were the findings of Tunisian Judge Akremi who carried out an initial investigation into the police response soon after the attack.

Judge Akremi concluded that the police and security teams' slow response "amounts to an offence".

He had examined cameras which "showed that the tourist security team vehicle patrol and bike patrol deliberately slowed down and did not intervene to stop the terrorist attack at that time".

He explained that this patrol was "prepared and equipped to intervene", but did not do so and said it committed "what is considered a serious mistake".