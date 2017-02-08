Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Unmarried woman wins appeal over late partner's pension

Denise Brewster challenged the ruling that unmarried couples are not automatically entitled to a "survivors pension". Credit: PA

A woman who was denied payments from her late partner's occupational pension because they were not married has won a legal battle

Denise Brewster, from Coleraine, Northern Ireland, challenged a ruling she is not automatically entitled to a "survivor's pension" as she would have been if the couple had been married.

Five Supreme Court justices unanimously ruled she is entitled to receive payments under the pension scheme.

More follows.