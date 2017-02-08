Weather: Sunny in the west, cloudy, damp and cold further east

Today: Cold, frosty and locally icy to start with in the west, otherwise fine with sunny spells. However, central and eastern areas will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and some hill snow. Windy in the north-east.

Tonight: Turning cold overnight with a widespread frost, especially where skies are clearest in the west. Mostly cloudy in the east with occasional light snow showers. Windy in the north.

Thursday: Thursday will be cold and cloudy for many with further wintry showers in the east. The west will see the best of any sunshine, however it will also turn breezier.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Remaining cold and at times breezy making it feel bitter for many. Often cloudy with snow showers, perhaps becoming more widespread for a time over the weekend. Widespread overnight frosts.