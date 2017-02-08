Which Labour MPs rebelled again to vote against Brexit Bill?

A total of 52 Labour MP's rebelled against their party leader's three-line whip in order to vote against the Government's Brexit Bill - five more than the last time he told them how to vote.

Jeremy Corbyn faced even more rebellion in the ranks on Wednesday than when he first issued instructions to party members, telling them to vote in favour of the bill, as division over the issue of leaving the EU continued to be evident within the party.

But which of Corbyn's MP's defied him and why?

The MPs that rebelled against Corbyn