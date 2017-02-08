- ITV Report
Which Labour MPs rebelled again to vote against Brexit Bill?
A total of 52 Labour MP's rebelled against their party leader's three-line whip in order to vote against the Government's Brexit Bill - five more than the last time he told them how to vote.
Jeremy Corbyn faced even more rebellion in the ranks on Wednesday than when he first issued instructions to party members, telling them to vote in favour of the bill, as division over the issue of leaving the EU continued to be evident within the party.
But which of Corbyn's MP's defied him and why?
The MPs that rebelled against Corbyn
- Heidi Alexander (Lewisham East)
- Rushanara Ali (Bethnal Green & Bow)
- Graham Allen (Nottingham North)
- Rosena Allin-Khan (Tooting)
- Luciana Berger (Liverpool Wavertree)
- Ben Bradshaw (Exeter)
- Kevin Brennan (Cardiff West)
- Lyn Brown (West Ham)
- Chris Bryant (Rhondda)
- Karen Buck (Westminster North)
- Dawn Butler (Brent Central)
- Ruth Cadbury (Brentford & Isleworth)
- Ann Clwyd (Cynon Valley)
- Ann Coffey (Stockport)
- Neil Coyle (Bermondsey & Old Southwark)
- Mary Creagh (Wakefield)
- Stella Creasy (Walthamstow)
- Geraint Davies (Swansea West)
- Thangam Debbonaire (Bristol West)
- Stephen Doughty (Cardiff South & Penarth)
- Jim Dowd (Lewisham West & Penge)
- Maria Eagle (Garston & Halewood)
- Louise Ellman (Liverpool Riverside)
- Paul Farrelly (Newcastle-under-Lyme)
- Vicky Foxcroft (Lewisham Deptford)
- Mike Gapes (Ilford South)
- Kate Green (Stretford & Urmston)
- Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South)
- Helen Hayes (Dulwich & West Norwood)
- Meg Hillier (Hackney South & Shoreditch)
- Rupa Huq (Ealing Central & Acton)
- Dr Peter Kyle (Hove)
- David Lammy (Tottenham)
- Clive Lewis (Norwich South)
- Kerry McCarthy (Bristol East)
- Alison McGovern (Wirral South)
- Catherine McKinnell (Newcastle upon Tyne North)
- Rachael Maskell (York Central)
- Madeleine Moon (Bridgend)
- Ian Murray (Edinburgh South)
- Chi Onwurah (Newcastle upon Tyne Central)
- Stephen Pound (Ealing North)
- Virendra Sharma (Ealing Southall)
- Tulip Siddiq (Hampstead & Kilburn)
- Andy Slaughter (Hammersmith)
- Jeff Smith (Manchester Withington)
- Owen Smith (Pontypridd)
- Jo Stevens (Cardiff Central)
- Stephen Timms (East Ham)
- Catherine West (Hornsey & Wood Green
- Alan Whitehead (Southampton Test)
- Daniel Zeichner (Cambridge).