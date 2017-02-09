Beyonce faces $20m lawsuit over hit song 'Formation'

A lawsuit has been filed against Beyonce for alleged copyright infringement. Credit: AP

Beyonce is facing a $20 million (£15m) copyright infringement lawsuit over claims she used the voice of a late YouTube star without permission in her song "Formation." The lawsuit filed in New Orleans federal court on Monday, by the estate of Anthony Barre, who went by the name Messy Mya on YouTube, claims his voice features in the song's introduction.

Barre was fatally shot in 2010. The complaint alleges his estate have received neither payment or acknowledgment for voice samples taken from his videos "A 27 Piece Huh?" and "Booking The H**s From New Wildin".

Anthony Barre aka Messy Mya's voice is alleged to have been sampled with acknowledgment or payment. Credit: YouTube