Bitter easterly wind will keep it feeling raw for the rest of this week

Despite a blanket of cloud over much of the UK tonight, temperatures will still fall close to freezing, meaning frosty conditions, especially in rural areas. A few wintry showers are also possible in the east over high ground.

Friday will start off cold and cloudy with the east-northeasterly wind making it feel bitter. There'll be a few light showers feeding in on the easterly breeze which are likely to fall as snow over high ground like the Pennines, North York Moors and Scottish Mountains.

Later in the day the clouds will start to break across Scotland, making way for some welcome sunshine. Elsewhere it'll remain grey and overcast.

The temperature will struggle in places to pass 2 degrees and the wind chill will make it feel more like minus 1 degree.

Into the weekend there's the chance snow showers will become more widespread, effecting some southeastern counties of England as well, however this could change.