Bitterly cold conditions set to last into the weekend

The rest of today will remain bitterly cold with a distinct wind chill, brought in by the current easterly airflow from Russia. Although it'll feel cold everywhere, eastern areas will really feel it and there's the chance of some wintry showers being blown in on the wind. Over Scottish hills in the east, the Pennines and the Yorkshire Moors 1-2cm of snow is possible. Elsewhere it'll be drier with cloudy skies and feel noticeably cold.

Tonight the blanket of cloud will keep temperatures from falling way below freezing, however it'll still be a cold frosty night in many areas. Anywhere that has seen rain or wintry showers could see some icy patches forming overnight.