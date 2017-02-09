Boris Johnson officially gives up US-UK dual citizenship

Boris Johnson - who was born in New York - has officially given up his American citizenship.

The Foreign Secretary began the process of handing back his US passport more than a year ago, after announcing his intentions while he was serving as Mayor of London.

He had described his dual nationality as an "accident of birth" - and said he planned to change, but it was a "laborious business".

US laws mean that American citizens are liable to pay some taxes even if they are not living in the country - and Mr Johnson was forced to settle a capital gains tax bill after selling a house in London; a system he labelled "outrageous".

His change in citizenship status was confirmed by US government documents which list those who have given up their citizenship rights.