Brave shopkeeper fights off armed robber with pet repellent spray

A robber armed with a handgun was forced to flee empty-handed when a shopkeeper fought him off - using pet repellent spray.

CCTV from Kobani Stores in West Bromwich Street, Walsall, shows the gunman storming into the shop and appearing to grab another customer, threatening him with the weapon before pointing it at the 39-year-old shopkeeper.

But, undeterred, the store worker reaches down beneath the counter and grabbed the repellent, designed to help train animals such as dogs, and begins spraying the would-be thief.

The man trips over a snack stand in his hurry to get out the door.

Detectives have now praised the shopkeeper's bravery during the robbery, which happened shortly before midnight on January 9.