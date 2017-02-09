Advertisement

Brave shopkeeper fights off armed robber with pet repellent spray

A robber armed with a handgun was forced to flee empty-handed when a shopkeeper fought him off - using pet repellent spray.

CCTV from Kobani Stores in West Bromwich Street, Walsall, shows the gunman storming into the shop and appearing to grab another customer, threatening him with the weapon before pointing it at the 39-year-old shopkeeper.

But, undeterred, the store worker reaches down beneath the counter and grabbed the repellent, designed to help train animals such as dogs, and begins spraying the would-be thief.

The man trips over a snack stand in his hurry to get out the door.

Detectives have now praised the shopkeeper's bravery during the robbery, which happened shortly before midnight on January 9.

Det Cons Gerry Maley, from Walsall CID, said they believe the robber had two accomplices who waited by the door while he went inside - and urged witnesses to come forward.

We would like to commend the bravery of the owner who refused to hand over cash after the man threatened him.

This must have been a terrifying experience for him and refused to be intimidated by someone who was armed.

We are now appealing to anyone who recognises the man in the image to come forward with a name.

We are determined to find those responsible and we are sure that someone will be able to identify the suspects.

– DC Gerry Maley, West Midlands Police

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact DC Maley on 101, quoting incident 20WS/7007D/17