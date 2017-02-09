Canadian who vanished five years ago found wandering through Amazon after walking to Brazil

A Canadian man has been found five years after he disappeared - wandering through the Amazon thousands of miles away.

Anton Pilipa went missing in 2012 while due to appear in court on assault charges, leaving his family fearing he was dead.

But half a decade later they got a phone call from a police officer in Brazil saying he had been found.

The activist is thought to have walked much of his journey to Brazil without shoes and also hitchhiked or hid in the back of trucks.