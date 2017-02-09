Cold with wintry showers in the east, brighter further west

Today: Cold, frosty and locally icy at first with wintry showers continuing in the east, perhaps giving small accumulations mainly over the hills. Brighter in the west with some sunshine but breezy, particularly in the north-west. Cold for all.

Tonight: Staying cold overnight with frost and ice, especially where skies clear. Sleet and snow showers will continue in the east, perhaps spreading into some central parts later.

Friday: Friday will be another bitterly cold day with further wintry showers in the east giving further small accumulations. The best of any sunshine will be in the north and west.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Largely dry, cold and breezy over the weekend with widespread frosts. Wintry showers will continue across eastern and central parts, snow mainly over higher ground. Becoming less cold during Monday.