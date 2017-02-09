Donald Trump looks forward to 'constructive' relationship with China

US President Donald Trump has contacted China's President Xi Jinping in a letter saying he looked forward to working with him to develop relations.

The letter, the first direct contact Trump has made with President Xi since he took office, thanked the Chinese premier for his congratulatory note on his inauguration on January 20.

"President Trump stated that he looks forward to working with President Xi to develop a constructive relationship that benefits both the United States and China," a White House statement said.

The letter also wished the Chinese people a prosperous Lunar New Year of the Rooster, the statement said.

China confirmed it had received the letter on Thursday and said it attached great importance to China-US ties.

At a daily press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China said cooperation between the two countries was the only option.