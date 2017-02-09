'No radiation leak' after French nuclear plant explosion

French authorities have reported an explosion at a nuclear plant in the Manche region of France in Normandy.

The blast, which took place in the machine room of one of the two nuclear reactors at Flamanville plant, has been contained and there were no injuries.

The plant's operator EDF said the fire was "immediately" brought under control and there was no radioactive leak.

EDF also said the No. 1 reactor has been disconnected from the grid.