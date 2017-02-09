- ITV Report
Family of missing kayaker 'praying for miracle' as his phone is found
A phone belonging to a kayaker missing since the weekend has been found inside his deserted boat.
Dominic Jackson was reported missing on Sunday night after failing to return from a sea trip in Portsoy on the north coast of Aberdeenshire.
A kayak believed to belong to him was recovered around 50 miles away earlier this week while safety equipment and a paddle were also spotted in the water.
But now the 35-year-old's family have said they are "praying for a miracle" after his phone was found in the boat's watertight compartment.
The last photographs on the device were taken around Portsoy harbour before Dominic set off on his trip.
Speaking from Australia, his sister Ellie said: "It's incredible that the kayak has been found on the only beach for miles around.
"My thinking is he got pushed offshore at Portsoy, the waves and wind were too much to turn round and head for shore and he decided to go with the wind and waves and paddle across.
"He finds a safe harbour but has then suffered a capsize and has got washed up to the cliff."
But she added: "It will be an absolute miracle if he is found, given the conditions. But they do happen."
Dominic had travelled to Portsoy from his home in Fettercairn, south Aberdeenshire, on Friday.
The Police Scotland helicopter will be conducting searches on Thursday focused on the coastline between Lybster and Brora.
On Wednesday, police dogs helped with foot searches between Cullen and Buckie while the dive marine unit scoured the coastline.
Police also issued images of a jacket Dominic may have been wearing.
It is bright yellow with blue zips and black cuffs and waist band, and he may also have had a blue and grey buoyancy aid with yellow zips.
Neither of the items have been recovered.
More than 1,000 people have joined a Find Dom Facebook page which was set up to help co-ordinate the search for him.
Inspector Kevin Goldie said: "Searches have resumed this morning both in the north and north east as our operation to trace Dominic continues."