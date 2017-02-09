NHS in England 'performing at worst ever level on several targets'

The NHS in England is performing at its worst ever level against a raft of targets, including A&E, cancer and people forced to wait on trolleys.

The number of people waiting more than two months to start cancer treatment after an urgent referral was 25,157 in 2016 - the highest on record and up on the 23,760 recorded in 2015 and 13,191 in 2010.

Meanwhile, figures for December reveal just 86.2% of A&E patients were seen within four hours - the worst figure on record. It compares to 91.0% in December 2015, while the target is 95%.