NHS in England 'performing at worst ever level on several targets'
The NHS in England is performing at its worst ever level against a raft of targets, including A&E, cancer and people forced to wait on trolleys.
The number of people waiting more than two months to start cancer treatment after an urgent referral was 25,157 in 2016 - the highest on record and up on the 23,760 recorded in 2015 and 13,191 in 2010.
Meanwhile, figures for December reveal just 86.2% of A&E patients were seen within four hours - the worst figure on record. It compares to 91.0% in December 2015, while the target is 95%.
Delayed transfers of care - so-called bed-blocking - is also the highest on record, while patients spending more than 12 hours to be admitted to a bed were at their highest ever levels in 2016.
However in the latest snapshot on the state of the health service in England, the figures reveal the increasing pressures put on A&E departments, with admissions close to two million in December.
As many as 1,944,000 sought emergency treatment in the last month of 2016, up 4.1% on 2015.