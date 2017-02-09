Freed from IS rule, Mosul residents can play football again

The football pitch has reopened after this section of Mosul was liberated. Credit: AP

After enduring months of fighting, Mosul residents can finally enjoy playing their favourite game again at a football pitch in the eastern part of the city, without the restrictions imposed by so-called Islamic State extremists. The pitch had been closed for almost four months while Iraqi forces and militants fought over the city. Broken windows and damaged fences surround the pitch, bearing the scars of the war. The manager of the pitch, Abu Laith Mohammed, said: "It was closed for three to four months and we reopened after the liberation."

Iraqis play football at the pitch. Credit: AP

While the field was allowed to stay open under IS control, the militants imposed strict rules like a dress code and a ban on referee whistles. "It wasn't as much fun," said 26-year-old Obeyda Mohammed, who plays football with his friends. "They introduced new rules that never existed in sports before." Under the strict militants, players could not wear logos, brand names or team names on their shirts. "I had to stand at the entrance of the pitch with scissors," said 31-year-old Mohammed Sadiq, who works at the pitch and had to cut the logos of teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona out of the shirts. "They called them infidel logos," he said.

The pitch was closed for four months while fighting took place. Credit: AP

Football is a popular sport in Iraq and many people are fans of big European teams like Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester United. "We couldn't wear shorts," Obeyda Mohammed said. "We had to wear trousers, like this", he added, pointing at a tracksuit one of his fellow players was wearing. "But it had to be baggy, not tight. By the way, the brands and logos of companies like Adidas, Nike and the others were forbidden." The militants also ordered referees not to use whistles during the game "because the sound would make the devils gather", the players said. Trophies, medals and tournaments were also forbidden.

Men watch friends play football at the pitch. Credit: AP