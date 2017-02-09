- ITV Report
Helen Bailey murder accused claims mystery abductor 'put his arm around my neck'
The man accused of killing author Helen Bailey has claimed he was put in a headlock by her alleged kidnapper who told him: "This is what happened to Helen."
Ian Stewart has alleged his fiancée was taken by two former business associates of her first husband, called Joe and Nick, last April.
The 56-year-old told a jury that four days after the Electra Brown writer's disappearance Nick then visited him at home and let him speak to Ms Bailey on the phone.
"Quite early in the morning, Nick came to see me, and I asked where Helen was, and he handed me a phone," Stewart said.
"I said 'Hi' and Helen said 'I love you, I'm sorry about everything'."
"Helen said, 'I need my phone, it is on my desk, give it to them, do what they say,'" he added.
Stewart has claimed he was blackmailed for half a million pounds by the mystery kidnappers.
Stewart also described being put into a headlock by the man he claimed was a tall, tattooed man with a London accent.
"He spun me around and put his arm around my neck and said: 'I don't think you understand how serious this is, if you tell the police or anyone you won't see Helen again.'"
Stewart claimed the stranger told him to find Ms Bailey's phone and meet him near her cottage in Broadstairs, Kent.
It is alleged that Stewart disposed of the author's phone after killing her.
Two weeks after the 51-year-old was allegedly taken, her fiancé claims Nick and Joe returned and asked for access to the garage.
Ms Bailey's body was later found alongside her dachshund Boris, in a cesspit below the garage.
Cross-examining Stewart at St Albans Crown Court, prosecutor Stuart Trimmer told him: "You are, without doubt, a complete liar."
On the second day of the trial, the prosecution alleged Ms Bailey was plied with sedatives and "probably suffocated" by her partner for her money.
Stewart is accused of "secretly" giving her a sleeping drug in increasing amounts over time so he could murder her and inherit her fortune.
He has denied murder, preventing a lawful burial, fraud and three counts of perverting the course of justice.
The trial continues.