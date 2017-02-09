Helen Bailey murder accused claims mystery abductor 'put his arm around my neck'

The man accused of killing author Helen Bailey has claimed he was put in a headlock by her alleged kidnapper who told him: "This is what happened to Helen."

Ian Stewart has alleged his fiancée was taken by two former business associates of her first husband, called Joe and Nick, last April.

The 56-year-old told a jury that four days after the Electra Brown writer's disappearance Nick then visited him at home and let him speak to Ms Bailey on the phone.

"Quite early in the morning, Nick came to see me, and I asked where Helen was, and he handed me a phone," Stewart said.

"I said 'Hi' and Helen said 'I love you, I'm sorry about everything'."

"Helen said, 'I need my phone, it is on my desk, give it to them, do what they say,'" he added.