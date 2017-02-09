Labour's Brexit Bill defiance 'not a disaster', says Corbyn

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn insisted that the fresh wave of defiance over the Brexit Bill is "not a disaster" and that the party remains "united" on other issues.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Corbyn dismissed the latest defiance of the Labour Party whip in the second vote of the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill.

Dissenters included Clive Lewis who quit as shadow business secretary to vote against the bill that would trigger Article 50 to start negotiations to leave the European Union.

"It's not a disaster, the majority of Labour MPs voted to trigger Art 50," Corbyn said. "Fifty odd voted against it, mainly on the basis of their strong message from their constituents.

"My argument is it was a national vote, it was a national referendum and parliament has to respect that.

"On all other votes, there is unity, on all other campaigning issues there is unity."

Corbyn said that it voted with the Government as it was a "one-clause bill" to start the process but Labour will ensure Britain protects workers' rights under Brexit.