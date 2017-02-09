- ITV Report
Labour's Brexit Bill defiance 'not a disaster', says Corbyn
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn insisted that the fresh wave of defiance over the Brexit Bill is "not a disaster" and that the party remains "united" on other issues.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Corbyn dismissed the latest defiance of the Labour Party whip in the second vote of the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill.
Dissenters included Clive Lewis who quit as shadow business secretary to vote against the bill that would trigger Article 50 to start negotiations to leave the European Union.
"It's not a disaster, the majority of Labour MPs voted to trigger Art 50," Corbyn said. "Fifty odd voted against it, mainly on the basis of their strong message from their constituents.
"My argument is it was a national vote, it was a national referendum and parliament has to respect that.
"On all other votes, there is unity, on all other campaigning issues there is unity."
Corbyn said that it voted with the Government as it was a "one-clause bill" to start the process but Labour will ensure Britain protects workers' rights under Brexit.
His shadow home secretary and close ally Diane Abbott, who was criticised for not attending the first vote blaming a migraine, voted for the Bill despite calling it a "Tory Brexit".
Corbyn said: "She wasn't voting for Tory Brexit She was voting as the rest of us were to respect the result of the referendum and open negotiations."
The Labour leader also dismissed reports that he had set a date to quit the party's top job as "absolute nonsense" and "fake news".
He said suggestions swirling around Westminster on Wednesday that he had set a date for stepping down were from "I made it up yesterday dot com".
"I'm really surprised the BBC is reporting fake news. There is no news. There is no news," he added.