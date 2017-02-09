Man trapped in muddy bog for hours with just his nose above water

A man has been dragged to safety after being trapped for five hours in a boggy dam with just his eyes and nose above the water line.

Daniel Miller, aged 45, was working in an excavator at the site in Charlotte Bay, in New South Wales, Australia, when it slipped and tumbled into the dam.

He was left trapped beneath the 3.5-tonne vehicle for hours before a neighbour heard his cries for help.

Firefighters had to pump water out of the dam before they could free him from the mud - and said if it had rained while he was trapped, he could have drowned.