Motion of no confidence tabled against John Bercow

A motion of no confidence in John Bercow has been tabled by Tory MP James Duddridge over the Commons Speaker's comments on Donald Trump.

The MP called Bercow's remarks about the US President "wholly inappropriate".

Mr Bercow faced calls to consider his position after he said Mr Trump should not be allowed to address Parliament on his state visit to Britain later this year.

Last week the Speaker said he was "strongly opposed" to offering President Trump the chance to address MPs and Lords at Westminster Hall.

Bercow added that he wanted to send a message of defiance against "racism and sexism" and his feelings had grown even stronger since Mr Trump launched his so-called migrant ban after taking office.

More follows.