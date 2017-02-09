MPs pass motion of no confidence in FA

Members of Parliament have passed a motion of no confidence in the Football Association following a debate.

Less than 20 MPs debated the motion, which was brought to the House of Commons by Damian Collins, chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

Sports minister Tracey Crouch said she was against the a ruling of no confidence, but her views were not heeded by her colleagues in the chamber.

A lot of the debate centred around an increase in diversity at the FA, something new chairman Greg Clarke has promised to do.