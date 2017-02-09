Price of summer holidays up 9% as demand for Spanish sun grows

The cost of summer holiday packages have shot up by nine per cent at Thomas Cook, as bosses report a surge in demand for Spanish island breaks.

The travel giant said rising demand had been sparked by holidaymakers opting for popular resorts such as Majorca and the Canary Islands, as opposed to Turkey and Egypt, following political unrest and terror attacks.

As a result, hotels have put their prices up by between six and eight per cent, they said - adding that some of the rise could also be accounted for by a focus on more profitable luxury holidays.

The shift in the popularity of certain destinations has meant deals have been moved to Greece.

The latest figures show that in the past year: