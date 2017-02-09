RAF jets scrambled to intercept Russian bombers near UK airspace

RAF Typhoons have been scrambled to intercept two Russian bombers near the UK's airspace.

Jets were dispatched from the Lossiemouth base in Scotland and Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

The Russian Blackjack Tupolev Tu-160 long range bombers are thought to have passed to the west of Ireland after coming from the north east.

The Ministry of Defence refused to confirm the number of RAF jets involved in the interception.

However, a spokesman said that the Russian aircraft did not enter the UK's airspace.

He told ITV News: “We can confirm that quick reaction alert Typhoon aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth and RAF Coningsby scrambled to monitor two Blackjack bombers while they were in the UK area of interest.

"At no point did the Russian aircraft enter UK territorial airspace.”