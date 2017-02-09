- ITV Report
Rapes and violent offences 'not being recorded' by police
Police are failing to properly record tens of thousands of offences including rape and violence, a watchdog has warned.
Inspectors raised concerns after assessing the accuracy of crime recording at four forces - Merseyside, Northumbria, Devon and Cornwall, and Avon and Somerset.
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) judged Merseyside Police as "inadequate" after finding that it records only around 84% of crimes reported to it.
It estimated that the force fails to record more than 19,200 reported crimes each year.
Merseyside was under-recording too many reports of crime including violent and sexual offences, but excluding rape, the report said.
It added: "Those failings are depriving many victims of the services to which they are entitled and are a cause of concern."
HM Inspector of Constabulary Mike Cunningham said it was clear from the inspection that crime recording processes within the force are "not fully effective".
Devon and Cornwall Police was also rated as "inadequate" on the issue, with HMIC finding that it records around 82% of reported offences.
HM Inspector of Constabulary Wendy Williams said: "I was most concerned to find that the force had failed to record reports of rape, serious sexual assault and offences of serious assault and human trafficking."
Avon and Somerset and Northumbria forces were found to be recording around 90% and 93% of crimes reported to them respectively.
Both were judged as "requiring improvement" in the area.
Inspectors estimated that more than 13,700 reports of crime are not being recorded by Avon and Somerset each year.
The force is under-recording serious offences such as rape and modern slavery crimes, HMIC found.
Northumbria Police is estimated to be failing to record 7,300 crimes annually, including violent offences and rape, the watchdog said.
Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott described the latest reports as "deeply troubling", adding: "The public will be very concerned that serious crime including violent crime and rape could go so widely under recorded."
Deputy Chief Constable Carl Foulkes, of Merseyside Police, said: "The force has worked hard to improve its crime recording, but the HMIC has identified some areas of concern and we acknowledge that when we get it wrong we need to hold our hands up and look at what went wrong, why it went wrong and how we can ensure that we learn from the mistakes made and lessen the chances of it happening again."
Deputy Chief Constable James Vaughan, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "This is more about recording a crime, helping a victim, but then not properly updating systems around supplementary crimes related to the same investigation."
Deputy Chief Constable Winton Keenan, of Northumbria Police, said the force "takes the accurate recording of crime very seriously" and the force has made "significant improvements" since the last inspection in 2014.
Nikki Watson, Assistant Chief Constable at Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Since our last inspection in 2014 we've made great strides in improving our crime recording accuracy, but there's still more work to be done."