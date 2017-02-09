Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham expecting first baby

British model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has announced that she and her actor fiance Jason Statham are going to become parents after revealing to the world that she is pregnant.

Sharing a sweet snap of herself sat on a deserted beach with her pregnancy belly on show the fashion star posted a message on Instagram saying: "very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!!"

The photo, taken by father-to-be Statham, shows the model beaming with happiness while posing in a bikini.