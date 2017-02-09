Sainsbury's stir fry products recalled over salmonella fears

Supermarket chain Sainsbury's has issued a recall of a range of its stir fry products amidst fears of the "possible presence of salmonella".

According to information released by the Food Standards Agency the decision to recall seven items from their ready to cook stir fry pack range was taken as a "precautionary step" as "the products might contain" the bacteria.

The supermarket chain has asked anyone with the potentially affected products not to use them and to return the packs to their nearest store for a full refund. It will also be putting up point-of-sale notices in branches to highlight the recall.