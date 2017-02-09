Sarah Groves: Parents' mission to India in search of justice for murdered backpacker

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Neil Connery

The parents of a British backpacker murdered in India four years ago are travelling back to the place she died in a desperate attempt to speed up their fight to convict her killer. Sarah Groves, 24, was stabbed more than 40 times while she slept on a houseboat in Kashmir in 2013. Dutchman Richard de Wit, who was also a guest on the houseboat, has been detained for her murder, but the case has so far seen 87 court hearings without reaching trial.

Dutchman Richard de Wit denies Sarah's murder.

He suffers from paranoia and had repeatedly sacked his legal representatives if he believed they had a connection with the Dutch government. Speaking to ITV News, Mr Groves, from Guernsey, said: "I think it's appalling. Soon we'll be on our third judge. We're on our third public prosecutor, although this one at least we do have a dialogue with. "Richard De Wit has fired three sets of lawyers and is currently looking for his fourth." It has emerged that de Wit, who has converted to Islam in jail, has revealed he is willing to disclose some details about Ms Groves' death only to her parents.

Sarah's parents have endured a four-year fight for justice.

Mr Groves and his wife Kate have met de Wit in prison several times before, at the courthouse and on the prison bus. But he admits he doesn't find it easy. "I don't know if he's the man who killed my daughter," he said. "When you talk to him you're raising that question at the back of your mind all the time. Is this the guy who savagely, brutally stabbed my daughter 42 times? "It does seem when you start to talk to him, that is not something that he's capable of but of course he does have a history of mental illness."

Sarah was stabbed to death while she slept on a houseboat in Kashmir in 2013.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) said: "Our sympathies have been with the Groves family since Sarah's tragic death and we will continue to help them however we can. "We have been providing support to them since her death and are in regular contact, liaising with the Indian authorities on their behalf. "We want to see whoever committed this crime brought to justice, but we cannot interfere in the independent legal proceedings of another country, just as we do not allow other countries to interfere with our own justice system."