School bus with 30 pupils on board overturns

Two pupils were taken to hospital "as a precaution" after a bus carrying 30 schoolchildren overturned.

The single-decker bus flipped on its side at approximately 8.45am on Thursday in Dowanfield Road in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire near Our Lady's High School.

Pupils from the school were evacuated from the vehicle and their parents have been informed, North Lanarkshire council said.

"At the moment there are no reports of serious injuries. However, two pupils have been taken to hospital as a precaution," a spokesman for the council said.

"The pupils are being attended to by school staff and emergency services in the assembly hall."

A spokesman for Police Scotland said inquiries are ongoing as to how the incident occurred.